Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $980.18

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 980.18 ($11.97) and traded as low as GBX 900 ($10.99). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 900 ($10.99), with a volume of 4,389 shares traded.

Caledonia Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 830.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 978.43. The firm has a market cap of £172.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3,913.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Caledonia Mining

In related news, insider Johan Holtzhausen acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 795 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,540 ($11,652.62). 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

