Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, October 23rd.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. On average, analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCBG opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $499.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCBG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.53 per share, with a total value of $30,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,268.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 111,849 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

