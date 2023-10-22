Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,142 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $249.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.21 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.