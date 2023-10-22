Celtic (LON:CCP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $126.03

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.03 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.37). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 116 ($1.42), with a volume of 1,155 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.75 million, a PE ratio of 464.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

