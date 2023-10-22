Centurion Price Hits $1.80 on Major Exchanges (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 106.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Centurion has a market capitalization of $140.13 million and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded 120.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centurion coin can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00006029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.87334783 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

