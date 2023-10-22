Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

