Chesapeake Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup upped their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.