Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,421,000 after purchasing an additional 312,791 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 51.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

