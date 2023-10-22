Chesapeake Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

View Our Latest Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.2 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.