Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $227,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
