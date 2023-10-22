Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,806,000 after buying an additional 55,796 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $156.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

