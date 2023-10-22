Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,160.41.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,831.25 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,877.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,953.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

