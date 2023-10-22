CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

CIX stock opened at C$13.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.02. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$12.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of C$776.08 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.4923469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CI Financial news, Director David P. Miller bought 5,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, with a total value of C$82,500.00. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

