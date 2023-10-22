Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 288 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $308.65 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

