Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Lessened by STF Management LP

STF Management LP cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $498.19. The stock had a trading volume of 406,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,023. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $389.48 and a 1-year high of $525.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,102 shares of company stock worth $4,605,690. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.