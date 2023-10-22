Citigroup Lowers Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $26.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSIQ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 695.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after buying an additional 658,725 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $19,243,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,519,515 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,548,000 after acquiring an additional 454,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 2,094.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 275.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,597 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 387,866 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

