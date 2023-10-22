Citigroup Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $248.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $330.00 to $248.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEDG. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $240.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $274.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $335.00 to $299.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.52.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 27.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.22. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $72.37 and a 1 year high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.