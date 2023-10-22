Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $95.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CZWI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 66,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.