Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $484.72

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 484.72 ($5.92) and traded as low as GBX 476.20 ($5.82). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 480 ($5.86), with a volume of 49,435 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
In related news, insider Simon Walther purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($6,229.39). Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.
