CoinLoan Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.44 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $79.25 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

