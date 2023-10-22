Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $44.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.