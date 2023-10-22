Community Bank N.A. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 81,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 227.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 221,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 110,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $32.92 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 69.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

