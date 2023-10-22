Community Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.00.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

