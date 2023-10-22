Community Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $193.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.54. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $134.81 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.