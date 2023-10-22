Community Bank N.A. Sells 280 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,514. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $350.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.31 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

