Community Bank N.A. Sells 386 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GE opened at $106.08 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $54.17 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.41.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

