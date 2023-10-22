Community Bank N.A. Sells 504 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 150.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.73 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

