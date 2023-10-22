ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $152.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

