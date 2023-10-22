Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,555 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.30% of Credicorp worth $35,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Credicorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,540,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,515,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,710,000 after acquiring an additional 132,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Credicorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,502,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61,106 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,416,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BAP opened at $123.89 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $160.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.50). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Credicorp

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.