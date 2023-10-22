CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at DZ Bank

DZ Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $178.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.00, a PEG ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 97.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 147.0% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 46.8% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 31.3% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

