Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,740 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Crown worth $50,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 3.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Crown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Crown by 10.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Crown by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $78.32 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $96.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

