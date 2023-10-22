Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Culp has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,725.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,522 shares in the company, valued at $164,142.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,409 shares of company stock worth $86,445. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

