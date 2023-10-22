Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.51 and its 200 day moving average is $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

