CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $769,802.92 and $53.28 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00026526 USD and is up 10.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $53.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

