CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $69.05. 7,618,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

