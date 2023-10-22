CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

