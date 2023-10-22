Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.1% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.60.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,261. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $204.73 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.92 and its 200-day moving average is $241.76. The company has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

