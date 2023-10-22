Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Lowered to $250.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.60.

NYSE:DHR opened at $205.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher has a 52-week low of $204.73 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

