DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.51

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.51 and traded as low as $2.36. DarioHealth shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 135,360 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $5.45 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

DarioHealth Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 120.19% and a negative return on equity of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 304,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Featured Stories

