Davis Investment Partners LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,110,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,073.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 67,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE MRK opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

