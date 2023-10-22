DEI (DEI) Trading Down 58.5% This Week

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $22.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 58.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00213894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012952 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

