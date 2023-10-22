DEI Price Down 58.5% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 58.5% against the US dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $22.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00213894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012952 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

