DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Lessened by STF Management LP

STF Management LP cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4,814.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in DexCom by 103.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.59.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $53,798.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $53,798.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,126 shares of company stock worth $618,742. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DXCM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.97. 4,652,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.36. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

