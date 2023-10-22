Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $166.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.53.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.