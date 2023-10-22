Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $189.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.32.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

