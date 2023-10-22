Dignity Gold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.63 Billion (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00006747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dignity Gold has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.02098497 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

