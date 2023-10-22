Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after purchasing an additional 823,922 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $25.56 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.