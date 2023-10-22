Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 3.2% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

