Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Cut by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,156 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.99. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

