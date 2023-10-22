Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,225 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 1.0% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.69% of Dollar General worth $258,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,062,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,051,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $115.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

